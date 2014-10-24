Sandoz Gets Early Win In Amgen IP Dispute Over Neulasta

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 7:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge gave Sandoz Inc. a quick win Tuesday in a patent infringement suit brought by Amgen Inc. over the biologic Neulasta, finding Sandoz's biosimilar doesn't infringe Amgen's formula.



U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg determined that a specific step in the process Sandoz uses for making and purifying anti-infection biologics known as filgrastim and pegfilgrastim that curb the side effects of cancer treatment does not infringe an asserted claim of the patent held by Amgen, according to the summary judgment order.



“The differences between...

To view the full article, register now.