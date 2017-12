M&G Seeks OK For $850K In Ch. 11 Employee Bonuses

Law360, Wilmington (December 19, 2017, 7:07 PM EST) -- Bankrupt plastics supplier M&G USA Corp. asked a Delaware court for permission Monday to pay up to $850,000 in bonuses to employees to retain key workers and incentivize performance while the company pursues a Chapter 11 sale of its assets.



In a motion seeking approval of a key employee retention program and a key employee incentive program, M&G said the bonus plans would go mostly to non-insiders whose continued employment is critical to the success of the sale process that would see the company’s Corpus Christi,...

