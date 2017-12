ITC Approves Duties On Wire Rod From Belarus, Russia, UAE

Law360, Washington (December 19, 2017, 7:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recognize American industry as "materially injured" by allegedly underpriced carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod imported into the country from Russia, Belarus and the United Arab Emirates, thus triggering anti-dumping duties.



With Chairman Rhonda K. Schmidtlein voting by phone, the five commissioners all agreed with a U.S. Department of Commerce determination that the goods are sold into the country at less than fair market value, undercutting domestic producers. With that vote, Commerce will now impose anti-dumping...

To view the full article, register now.