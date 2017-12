EPA Says Glyphosate Weed Killer Not Likely To Cause Cancer

Law360, Los Angeles (December 19, 2017, 10:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said glyphosate, the primary ingredient in the weed killer Roundup and one of the most widely used herbicides in agriculture, likely does not cause cancer, a position at odds with California regulators who list the ingredient as a carcinogen.



The federal decision comes a little more than a month after Monsanto Co. and other agriculture industry groups sued the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment over its July declaration that glyphosate is a carcinogen, which agricultural companies said...

