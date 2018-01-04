Expert Analysis

CMBS In 2017 And A Look Ahead

By Stuart Goldstein and Gregory Prindle January 4, 2018, 11:00 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 11:00 AM EST) -- Whether you were waiting for a “wall” or a “wave” to hit the commercial mortgage-backed securities market last year, 2017 did not deliver the massive amount of CMBS refinancings predicted by many at the end of 2016. While the volume of CMBS originations exceeded $228 billion during the heyday period of 2007, by all accounts it looks like 2017 ended with just over $88 billion in CMBS volume. While this represents a healthy increase over 2016, given the volume in 2007, it would be reasonable to expect...
