Ex-Broker Cops In NJ To Accepting Kickbacks For Stock

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (December 19, 2017, 6:40 PM EST) -- A former broker at two investment banking firms admitted in New Jersey federal court on Tuesday to accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks over several years from three clients in exchange for giving them special access to IPOs, authorities said.



Brian M. Hirsch, 42, of Farmingdale, New York, pled guilty to an information charging him with one count of violating the Travel Act by engaging in a commercial bribery scheme in which authorities say he accepted between $550,000 and $1.5 million in illicit payments...

To view the full article, register now.