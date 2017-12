Clerks Urge Chief Justice To Tackle Sexual Harassment

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 2:31 PM EST) -- A group of 695 current and former clerks and law professors sent a petition late Wednesday requesting that judicial employee guides be revised to provide better guidance on reporting sexual harassment and urged Chief Justice John Roberts to reassure individuals considering reporting misconduct that there will be no retaliation.



The group suggested that Chief Justice John Roberts, shown in September, use his year-end report to address the topic and called for a number of other changes to help clerks and employees report misconduct. (AP) The group...

To view the full article, register now.