Fla. Bar Taps Vero Beach Atty As Next President-Elect

Law360, Miami (December 19, 2017, 7:11 PM EST) -- The Florida Bar announced Tuesday that Vero Beach attorney John M. Stewart will be the next president-elect designate of the bar and will helm the organization for the 2019-2020 year.



Stewart, a partner at Rossway Swan Tierney Barry Lacey & Oliver PL, will be sworn in as president-elect at the bar's annual convention in Orlando on June 15 when current president-elect Michelle Suskauer of Suskauer Feuer LLC takes the reins. Stewart was elected without opposition, according to the bar.



Thirteen incumbent members on the bar's board...

