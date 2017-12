Big Banks' Living Wills Pass Muster With The Feds

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 8:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve Board and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Tuesday that the nation's eight largest banks have received passing grades on their latest round of so-called living wills, which detail how they can be safely wound down in the event they’re hit with a financial shock.



The agencies said that they didn’t find any severe weaknesses in the banks’ resolution plans that would have required immediate corrective action, but the plans filed by Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo had what...

To view the full article, register now.