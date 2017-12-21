Fox Rothschild Adds Immigration Law Duo In Pittsburgh

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 7:44 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP bolstered its Pittsburgh offices with the addition of two immigration partners who previously owned their own local practice, expanding beyond the firm's corporate immigration law offerings, it announced Tuesday.

Kristen Schneck and Mark Harley both have more than a decade of experience in the field. Schneck represents both individuals and businesses in matters related to family, employment, asylum and deportation law, while Harley focuses on employment and family law, handling citizenship, asylum and deportation issues, as well as work authorization form audits....
