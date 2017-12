Ford, Union Beat Ind. Worker's Discrimination Claims

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 2:22 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge found for Ford and a union Tuesday in a discrimination and retaliation suit challenging their refusal to let an employee transfer, their failure to cover her moving expenses and their other alleged misdeeds, saying she didn’t show she was treated differently because she is a black woman suffering from alcoholism.



U.S. District Judge William T. Lawrence granted quick wins to Ford Motor Co. and the United Auto Workers in litigation brought by Tamara Davis, who works as an assembler at the auto giant’s...

