Just For Men Dye Maker Wants Plaintiffs Axed For Tardiness

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:20 PM EST) -- Numerous plaintiffs suing the makers of Just for Men hair dye for allegedly failing to warn them about potential side effects should have their claims dismissed for failure to provide pre-trial discovery on schedule, Combe Inc. has told an Illinois federal court.



Tuesday’s motion names 22 plaintiffs whose claims the company says a judge should dismiss for not abiding by a case management schedule that sets deadlines for submitting plaintiff fact sheets.



“Combe, in compliance with (a case management order), timely issued notices of overdue discovery...

