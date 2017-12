Debt Collector Hit With TCPA Suit Over Robocalls

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 2:08 PM EST) -- A debt collector was hit with a proposed class action in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday over allegations that it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by autodialing the cellphones of consumers who had no existing debt themselves, but who had friends or relatives with existing debt.



Pennsylvania resident and proposed lead plaintiff Sandra Corrigan said loan servicing company Seterus Inc. violated the TCPA by repeatedly calling her without permission and despite the fact that she wasn’t in arrears.



Instead, Corrigan said, the North Carolina-based company used skip...

