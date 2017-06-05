XL Group Narrows Claims In Trading Coverage Fight

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:02 PM EST) -- A Utah federal judge Tuesday found that an investment firm cannot hold the entire XL Group responsible for coverage of an investor suit, saying only the company that wrote the policy is responsible.

District Court Judge Dale A. Kimball dismissed Allegis Investment Services LLC’s claims against XL Group Ltd. and six XL-branded companies, saying that only XL Group member Indian Harbor Insurance Co. had any contractual relationship to the firm.

“There is no confusion as to the insurer of the policy. The policy’s declarations page specifically...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Allegis Investment Services v. Arthur J Gallagher & Co et al


Case Number

2:17-cv-00515

Court

Utah

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Judge

Judge Dale A. Kimball

Date Filed

June 5, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular