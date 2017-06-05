XL Group Narrows Claims In Trading Coverage Fight

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:02 PM EST) -- A Utah federal judge Tuesday found that an investment firm cannot hold the entire XL Group responsible for coverage of an investor suit, saying only the company that wrote the policy is responsible.



District Court Judge Dale A. Kimball dismissed Allegis Investment Services LLC’s claims against XL Group Ltd. and six XL-branded companies, saying that only XL Group member Indian Harbor Insurance Co. had any contractual relationship to the firm.



“There is no confusion as to the insurer of the policy. The policy’s declarations page specifically...

