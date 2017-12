Doctor Can't Shake Patient's Handshake Suit: Tenn. Court

Law360, Los Angeles (December 20, 2017, 8:57 PM EST) -- In a gripping opinion, a Tennessee appellate court has revived a woman's claim that her doctor crushed her fingers during a handshake, saying the state trial court wrongfully concluded that the customary greeting was part of the patient's health care.



A three-judge panel handed down its decision Tuesday, ruling Deborah Lacy's handshake-injury claim against Dr. Nagendra Ramanna shouldn't have been dismissed based on the requirements of the state's Healthcare Liability Act, as a lower court had done in July 2016. In the court's opinion, Judge W....

