Blackstone Deal Values European Property Investor At $309M

Law360, Minneapolis (December 20, 2017, 12:44 PM EST) -- The Blackstone Group LP is buying European real estate investment firm Taliesin Property Fund Ltd. in a deal that values the company at €260 million ($308.9 million), according to an announcement from the companies on Wednesday.



Blackstone is buying the firm through a pair of newly created investment vehicles called Wren Bidco Ltd. and Canary Bidco Ltd., and is paying a 10 percent premium on Taliesin's close of €46.31 on Tuesday.



The private equity firm plans to finance the acquisition with equity from Blackstone funds....

