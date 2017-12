Performance Sports Wins OK For Ch. 11 Plan After $575M Sale

Law360, Wilmington (December 20, 2017, 5:52 PM EST) -- Athletic equipment maker Performance Sports Group won confirmation Wednesday of its Chapter 11 plan to divvy up $575 million in sale proceeds after cutting several settlements that resolved a shareholder class action, ensured a full recovery for unsecured creditors and left money to go to equity holders.



During a joint hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, and Toronto, where the company had also filed for bankruptcy protection, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin J. Carey and Canadian Justice Glenn A. Hainey approved measures that Performance Sports’ estate, now known as...

