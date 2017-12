GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 1:57 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers took a victory lap with the passage of the GOP tax cut bill, an associate producer for a Netflix series filed the latest sexual assault lawsuit against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and Trump signed a bill to buttress tribal training and jobs. These are some of the top stories in corporate legal news you may have missed this week.



EEOC's Wellness Rule Will Be Vacated in 2019



U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rules for incentivizing employees who participate in workplace...

To view the full article, register now.