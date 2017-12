Chesapeake, Anadarko Can't Dodge Pa. AG's Royalty Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (December 20, 2017, 5:20 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania judge has cleared the way for the state’s Office of Attorney General to pursue claims that Chesapeake Energy Corp. and Anadarko Petroleum Corp. cheated landowners into leasing their properties for gas drilling with false promises about royalty and bonus payments.



Senior Judge Kenneth Brown rejected arguments that the state’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, the statute under which OAG has pursued its lawsuit against the energy giants, did not apply because the landowners had acted effectively as sellers and not as consumers...

To view the full article, register now.