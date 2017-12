Supermarket Income REIT Paying $67M For Scotland Tesco

Law360, Minneapolis (December 20, 2017, 4:14 PM EST) -- Supermarket Income REIT PLC has purchased a Tesco PLC-leased supermarket in Scotland for £50 million ($67 million) from Legal & General Group PLC, according to an announcement on Wednesday from the U.K. real estate investment trust.



The deal is for a Tesco Extra supermarket in Cumbernauld in North Lanarkshire, Scotland.



Supermarket Income REIT said the deal worked out to a 5.5 percent net initial yield.



"This store has an impressive trading record on site and plays an important role in Tesco's Scottish online fulfillment network," Ben...

