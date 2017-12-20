NJ Appellate Panel Says Industrial-Site Cleanup Plan Is Safe

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 5:29 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Wednesday upheld the state’s approval of contamination cleanup activities at a former metal production plant, ruling that the remediation proposal offered by the site’s present owner was safer than alternative plans.



The three-judge panel’s decision handed a defeat to Raritan Baykeeper Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to protecting waterways in New Jersey and New York, which challenged the state Department of Environmental Protection’s approval of Rahway Arch Properties LLC’s remediation plan to prevent contaminated sludge left by Cytec Industries Inc. from...

