US Aims To Punish India For Flouting WTO's Solar Ruling

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 11:43 AM EST) -- The U.S. government is looking to retaliate against India for its discriminatory solar energy rules, disputing New Delhi’s claim that it has complied with a World Trade Organization decision that struck the rules down, according to a WTO document circulated Wednesday.



India notified the WTO on Monday that it had repealed the local content requirements and other rules underpinning its National Solar Mission following a years-long dispute with the U.S. over their legality.



But the U.S. is not satisfied with the effort, issuing a brief communication...

