NJJ, Iliad Grab Irish Telecom Co. Eir For €3.5B

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 6:22 PM EST) -- An investor group announced on Wednesday that it has sold Irish telecom company Eir for €3.5 billion ($4.1 billion) to a subsidiary of NJJ Group and France-based Iliad SA.



The investor group, consisting of Anchorage Capital Group LLC, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP and GIC Private Ltd., will sell off a majority of its stake to French telecom company Iliad and NJJ. Anchorage and Davidson Kempner will retain 26.6 percent and 8.9 percent ownership stakes, respectively. NJJ will own 32.9 percent with Iliad owning 31.6 percent....

