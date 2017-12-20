Del. Court OKs $1M Ch. 11 Deal For Key Maurice Employees

Law360, Wilmington (December 20, 2017, 6:25 PM EST) -- A few tweaks earned Maurice Sporting Goods Inc. approval in Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday for about $1 million in key employee retention and incentive payouts, days ahead of the company’s Chapter 11 sale hearing.



Judge Christopher S. Sontchi approved the plans, which cover 69 non-supervisory employees and four insiders, with few comments following changes largely prompted by objections raised by the Office of the U.S. Trustee.



Under the company's terms, non-insiders would receive a share of $527,000 earmarked for completion of a retention bonus program launched...

To view the full article, register now.