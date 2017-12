Firms Get $7.4M In Fees For $44M Medicare Fraud Settlement

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 5:53 PM EST) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman LLP and other attorneys will get about $7.4 million in fees for securing a $43.75 million settlement for shareholders who claimed a health care provider and its executives covered up a Medicare fraud scheme that ultimately halved its stock price.



U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson approved the request in a four-page order Tuesday, saying the attorneys’ fees and $533,000 in expense reimbursements were fair and reasonable and will come out of the total settlement with Amedisys Inc. The investors are represented...

