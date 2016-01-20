NLRB Asks DC Circ. For Browning-Ferris Remand

By Braden Campbell

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:41 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday asked the D.C. Circuit to remand an appeal of its controversial Browning-Ferris Industries ruling, days after it rescinded the expanded test for joint employer liability at issue in the case.

The agency said it would reconsider its ruling that waste management company Browning-Ferris jointly employed workers with a staffing agency following its decision last week in Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors Ltd., which overturned the board's decision in Browning-Ferris and restored its “direct control” joint employment standard. 

"In view of the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Browning-Ferris Industries of v. NLRB


Case Number

16-1028

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 20, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular