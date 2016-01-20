NLRB Asks DC Circ. For Browning-Ferris Remand
The agency said it would reconsider its ruling that waste management company Browning-Ferris jointly employed workers with a staffing agency following its decision last week in Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors Ltd., which overturned the board's decision in Browning-Ferris and restored its “direct control” joint employment standard.
"In view of the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login