NLRB Asks DC Circ. For Browning-Ferris Remand

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:41 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday asked the D.C. Circuit to remand an appeal of its controversial Browning-Ferris Industries ruling, days after it rescinded the expanded test for joint employer liability at issue in the case.



The agency said it would reconsider its ruling that waste management company Browning-Ferris jointly employed workers with a staffing agency following its decision last week in Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors Ltd., which overturned the board's decision in Browning-Ferris and restored its “direct control” joint employment standard.



"In view of the...

To view the full article, register now.