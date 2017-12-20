United Therapeutics Settles Charity-Kickback Claim For $210M
The Maryland-based prescription drug manufacturer dodged a potential lawsuit over allegations that it wielded a nonprofit organization as a conduit to give illegal kickbacks to thousands of patients who used its medications from 2010 to 2014. Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc. and others acknowledged similar probes in annual reports this year,...
