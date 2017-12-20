United Therapeutics Settles Charity-Kickback Claim For $210M

Law360, Boston (December 20, 2017, 6:39 PM EST) -- United Therapeutics Corp. agreed to pay the federal government $210 million in a settlement announced on Wednesday to end one of several inquiries into crooked patient assistance charities and the pharmaceutical giants that fund them.



The Maryland-based prescription drug manufacturer dodged a potential lawsuit over allegations that it wielded a nonprofit organization as a conduit to give illegal kickbacks to thousands of patients who used its medications from 2010 to 2014. Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc. and others acknowledged similar probes in annual reports this year,...

