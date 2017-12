Senate Dems Ask Agencies About Banned Word Policies

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:44 PM EST) -- Democratic senators on Tuesday called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services and Office of Management and Budget to clarify their policies in light of news reports about words and phrases including “transgender,” “fetus” and “science-based” being banned from documents concerning next year’s budget.



U.S. Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Cory Booker, D-N.J.,and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sent a letter to the agencies following reports in The Washington Post last week that the CDC and,...

To view the full article, register now.