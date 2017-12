NLRB Defends Purple Communications Email Usage Ruling

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 6:12 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday urged the Ninth Circuit to sign off on its Purple Communications Inc. ruling allowing workers to use employer email systems for union business, arguing that it facilitates workers’ rights under the National Labor Relations Act without imposing on businesses.



The board defended its controversial decision in the opening brief of its petition for enforcement against the sign language interpreting company, saying that workplace rules such as Purple’s that block employees from using company email on their own time conflict...

