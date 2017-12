Drugmakers Ducked $1.3B In Medicaid Rebates, OIG Says

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 8:26 PM EST) -- Drugmakers may have avoided paying $1.3 billion in Medicaid rebates by misclassifying a handful of innovator drugs as generics in recent years, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.



The OIG’s report came in response to congressional uproar over Mylan Inc.’s misclassification of EpiPens as generics. The report singled out 10 potentially misclassified drugs that received the most Medicaid reimbursement in 2016, and it concluded that they may have evaded paying $1.3 billion in Medicaid rebates from...

