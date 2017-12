Gov't Drops Challenge To Abortion For Detained Teen

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday withdrew its bid for the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and temporarily block a court order allowing a teenage girl held in immigration detention to proceed with aborting her pregnancy, after realizing she is 19, not 17.



The federal government said it pulled its request after further researching the matter and realizing that she is an adult.



“Although the plaintiff, Jane Roe, told officials that she is a minor, the government determined this morning, based on information received from her...

