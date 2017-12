Qualcomm Took Too Long To Challenge Venue In Patent Case

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 5:47 PM EST) -- Qualcomm Inc. and GlobalFoundries Inc. should have to face infringement allegations over a patent related to semiconductor technology in the Eastern District of Texas, a judge said, finding the companies waited too long to ask for the case be moved to another court.



Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne said Monday that GlobalFoundries didn’t challenge the venue until almost four months after a U.S. Supreme Court decision that put restrictions on where patent lawsuits can be filed, while Samsung waited more than five months. The judge said...

