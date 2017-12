Judge Says Del. Right Venue For HTC, But Not Its US Unit

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 7:57 PM EST) -- A federal judge has ruled that under the TC Heartland ruling, patent infringement claims against HTC Corp.’s American unit cannot proceed in Delaware, but claims against the company’s Taiwanese parent are properly in the district because foreign companies can be sued anywhere.



Chief Judge Leonard P. Stark of the District of Delaware said in the Monday decision that venue rules in patent cases are different for U.S. and foreign companies following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark May decision limiting where patent suits against American companies can...

