Baxter Healthcare's Waste Overpolluted Water, Ill. AG Says

Law360, Chicago (December 20, 2017, 6:30 PM EST) -- Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Wednesday slapped Baxter Healthcare Corp. with a lawsuit in state court over allegations that the company's research and development facility overpolluted waters while dumping its contaminated wastewater into a tributary that feeds into a nearby lake.



Madigan’s 11-page Lake County Circuit Court complaint says that discharge monitoring reports the company submitted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency show that the wastewater coming from its Round Lake facility, which gets released into a tributary that eventually feeds into nearby Long Lake,...

To view the full article, register now.