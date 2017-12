Tax Bill Grows GDP In 2018, Has Little Effect Later: Study

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Republicans' $1.5 trillion tax bill heading to President Donald Trump's desk would slightly boost the U.S. gross domestic product in 2018 but have “little effect” on the GDP in 2027 or 2037, according to a macroeconomic analysis of the legislation.



Wednesday's analysis by the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution's Tax Policy Center said the resulting increase in taxable income from the GOP tax bill would reduce revenue losses by $186 billion, or about 13 percent, in 2018 to 2027. Because most of the individual provisions...

To view the full article, register now.