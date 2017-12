Army Vet Alleges Under Armour Swiped Curry Brand Slogan

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 1:26 PM EST) -- A U.S. Army veteran alleged in North Carolina federal court on Wednesday that Under Armour's line of clothing for NBA star Steph Curry infringes on a brand name and logo he has had registered since 2003.



Kelsey Battle alleges that in 2015, Under Armour Inc. began branding a line of clothing for Golden State Warriors player Curry that infringes on his "ICAN" brand by using the slogan "I Can. I Will." and "I Can Do All Things." In November, Under Armour filed a preemptive suit against...

