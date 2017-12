Ex-Aramark Exec Ends Firing Suit Caused By Drinking Claims

Law360, Philadelphia (December 21, 2017, 4:30 PM EST) -- A former Aramark executive on Tuesday dropped a Pennsylvania state court lawsuit claiming that his erstwhile employer fired him over a false allegation that he’d been drunk at work while simultaneously encouraging a culture of excessive drinking at company events.



Details of any settlement between Aramark and former president of health care technologies Kenneth Sandifer were not publicly available.



In a November 2016 lawsuit, he said that he was fired that May following both an anonymous complaint alleging he was drunk during a staff meeting and for...

