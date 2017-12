No Proof Penis Injury Was Nurse's Fault, Iowa Panel Says

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:50 PM EST) -- An Iowa appeals court declined to revive a medical malpractice suit claiming a Midwest health care provider was responsible for injuring a patient’s penis, ruling Wednesday that the patient did not adequately link a nurse’s decision to the harm he suffered.



Affirming the Scott County District Court’s grant of summary judgment to Genesis Medical Center, the three-judge appellate panel agreed that plaintiff Albert Carter had not shown that a nurse’s decision not to question a doctor’s order for an internal, rather than an external, catheter caused...

