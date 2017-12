Insurer Likely To Prevail In Blast Cleanup Row: Calif. Panel

Law360, Los Angeles (December 20, 2017, 7:43 PM EST) -- Allied World National Assurance Co. showed it will likely succeed in recouping $2.5 million it paid for a California wastewater treatment facility to clean up after a 2014 chemical explosion, a state appellate court ruled Wednesday, leaving intact an order freezing some of the facility owner's money.



A three-judge panel of California's Second Appellate District upheld a trial court's order granting Allied's applications for prejudgment attachment against Santa Clara Waste Water Co. and its Green Compass Environmental Solutions LLC subsidiary. The order had the effect of...

To view the full article, register now.