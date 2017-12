Pa. Nursing Home Settles Patient Death Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (December 21, 2017, 1:56 PM EST) -- The Devereux Foundation has agreed to pay $800,000 to end a wrongful death suit accusing staff at the organization's residential behavioral health facility in northeast Pennsylvania of failing to recognize symptoms of an infection in a developmentally disabled resident.



On Wednesday the family of Megan Ramsey, who died in the care of the Devereux Pocono Center in July 2014, asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to sign off on the deal to end claims that staff at the facility failed to detect symptoms of a perforated bowel...

