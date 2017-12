Health Care Charity's UBIT Exclusions Denied In Tax Court

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 10:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court said Wednesday that fees a charitable organization received from third-party vendors were subject to unrelated business income tax, rejecting the organization’s arguments that they were excludable royalties or were received in a trade or business primarily carried on for its members’ convenience.



Tax Court Judge Albert Lauber’s order leaves the New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals, a charitable organization promoting health care and medical education, liable for $761,000 in UBIT. Judge Lauber dismissed the Council’s interpretation of UBIT provisions, which said that...

