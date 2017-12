EEOC's Wellness Rule To Be Thrown Out At Start Of 2019

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 8:53 PM EST) -- U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rules for incentivizing employees who participate in workplace wellness programs will be vacated on Jan. 1, 2019, a D.C. federal judge said Wednesday, finding that the rules need to end but that doing so sooner would wreak havoc on employee health plans.



U.S. District Judge john D. Bates’ decision grants the AARP’s request to amend his Aug. 22 judgment that the EEOC never sufficiently explained the reasoning behind the rules, which allow insurers and health plans to offer incentives of up...

