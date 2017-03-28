Ex-Bankrate CFO Charged Over 'Cookie Jar' Accounting

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 8:25 PM EST) -- Bankrate's former CFO has been indicted on charges of accounting fraud in connection with a “cookie jar” fund he allegedly maintained to improve the company's financial appearance in lean quarters, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.



Former Bankrate Chief Financial Officer Edward DiMaria allegedly used the prohibited accounting strategy, which involves setting aside strategic reserves to balance out financial results over time, in the period from 2011 to 2014. The cushion of supposed expense accruals grew in good quarters, and accruals were then reversed in bad...

To view the full article, register now.