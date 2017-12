Challenge To Public Union Fees Gets High Court Hearing Date

Law360, Los Angeles (December 21, 2017, 5:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court announced Wednesday a Feb. 26 date for oral arguments in a case in which an Illinois state employee is seeking to overturn the high court's ruling that public-sector employers can require workers to pay union fees.



The date’s reveal comes two weeks after the Trump administration filed one of numerous amicus briefs supporting Mark Janus, a child support specialist for the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, in his battle against the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council...

To view the full article, register now.