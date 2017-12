Trump Taps 10 For Bench In Latest Round Of Nominations

Law360, Los Angeles (December 20, 2017, 6:25 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump announced a wave of federal judicial nominations on Wednesday, tapping a New Mexico energy law partner for the Tenth Circuit, a Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP intellectual property partner for the District of Delaware, and eight more attorneys for federal district judgeships in Pennsylvania, Florida and other states.



The White House named Joel M. Carson III of New Mexico, a part-time federal magistrate judge and partner at energy law firm Carson Ryan LLC, to take on the role of circuit judge on the...

