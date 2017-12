Steel Co. Was Served Properly In $18M Award Row, Court Told

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:26 PM EST) -- Jindal Steel Bolivia SA urged a D.C. federal court on Wednesday not to nix its suit to enforce an $18 million arbitral award against Empresa Siderurgica del Mutun following a dispute over a failed iron ore mining project, saying the Bolivian state-owned steel company was sufficiently served.



Jindal Steel, a Bolivian subsidiary of the Indian company Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., won the award of $18 million, plus interest, from an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal seated in Bolivia in August 2014. The three-arbitrator tribunal concluded...

To view the full article, register now.