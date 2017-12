Exxon Says Mass. Climate Change Suit Relies On Speculation

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 8:26 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. on Wednesday urged a Massachusetts federal judge to toss the Conservation Law Foundation’s amended suit against it over a Boston-area petroleum storage terminal, arguing that the suit still asserts speculative climate change claims the court previously dismissed.



In its motion to dismiss, the oil and gas giant also accused the organization of trying to rewrite the permit governing the Everett Terminal to “circumvent the permitting regime and override the EPA’s authority.”



“Despite CLF’s efforts to manufacture violations of the permit by misrepresenting its...

