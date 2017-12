SEC Calls For Receiver In Del. Ch. 11, Citing Ponzi Claim

Law360, Wilmington (December 21, 2017, 5:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's freezing of accused Ponzi scheme architect Robert H. Shapiro's assets could lead to receiver control of a more than $1 billion Delaware bankruptcy case involving dozens of Shapiro's luxury home and investment ventures, as well as thousands of victims, court filings show.



Details of the SEC action in the Southern District of Florida, unsealed Thursday, briefly interrupted a same-day Delaware hearing on Chapter 11 debtor-in-possession funding for Woodbridge Group of Cos. LLC, which includes only a portion of Shapiro's operation....

To view the full article, register now.