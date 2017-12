Fla. Hospital Execs Allege Prosecutorial Misconduct

Law360, Miami (December 21, 2017, 5:25 PM EST) -- Five Florida hospital executives facing criminal charges for allegedly violating open government laws by holding secret meetings in which they decided to fire a former interim chief executive on Tuesday asked for review of grand jury proceedings based on concerns of prosecutorial misconduct they say would warrant dismissal.



The defendants — current Broward Health’s interim president and CEO Beverly Capasso, current and former commissioners Rocky Rodriguez, Christopher T. Ure and Linda Robison, and general counsel Lynn Barrett — alleged the prosecutor committed grand jury abuse by...

